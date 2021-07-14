Announcement of The Radio Awards 2021 winners postponed

The organisers of The Radio Awards have decided to postpone the announcement of the winners until July 30 2021 at 3pm as a result of the unrest that has gripped parts of SA this week. This is to ensure that the timing of the winners announcement respects the mood of the country’s listening audiences and the radio professionals it serves to honour. The awards were initially scheduled to stream via digital channels on Friday July 16.

“The radio industry plays a critical role in maintaining our democracy with fair and factual reporting while keeping our nation of diverse listeners entertained and engaged,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events. “We look forward to celebrating the hard work and commitment of SA’s radio stations with their listeners later this month. In the meantime, our hearts are with all South Africans who have been affected by the violence, destruction and looting.”

