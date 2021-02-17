The Radio Awards entries extended to March 31

The deadline for entries to The Radio Awards has been extended to March 31 2021. Despite the extension, only content broadcast from January 1 2020 to December 31 2020 remains eligible for the awards. As a result of the entries extension, winners will now be announced on July 16 2021 in a virtual ceremony.

The My Station competition has opened, as have nominations for the Station Managers Choice award.

This will be the 11th consecutive year that The Radio Awards has honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting benchmarks for radio stations and the professionals working in the industry.

In 2020 The Radio Awards attracted a record number of entries (more than 2,000) from more than 160 radio stations.

The role of radio has never been more important in the lives of South Africans, maintains Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, the award hosts. “SA has faced a tough 2020, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. During lockdown, radio provided a necessary lifeline for millions of listeners, keeping them informed and in touch.”

To support the radio industry during 2020, The Radio Awards programme was extended to include a “Tune In” series of virtual dialogues that will continue this year. These online dialogues will focus on a variety of topics relevant to radio broadcasters and radio marketers.

Radio stations are invited to submit their entries for The Radio Awards 2021 via the online entry portal at www.radioawards.co.za. There is no fee for entries. All category and entry guidelines are available on the website.

For inquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, please contact Phila Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa