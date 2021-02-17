News & Insights

The Radio Awards entries extended to March 31

17 February 2021 - 15:00
Picture: Leo Wieling/Unsplash
Picture: Leo Wieling/Unsplash

The deadline for entries to The Radio Awards has been extended to March 31 2021. Despite the extension, only content broadcast from January 1 2020 to December 31 2020 remains eligible for the awards. As a result of the entries extension, winners will now be announced on July 16 2021 in a virtual ceremony.

The My Station competition has opened, as have nominations for the Station Managers Choice award.

This will be the 11th consecutive year that The Radio Awards has honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting benchmarks for radio stations and the professionals working in the industry.

In 2020 The Radio Awards attracted a record number of entries (more than 2,000) from more than 160 radio stations.

The role of radio has never been more important in the lives of South Africans, maintains Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, the award hosts. “SA has faced a tough 2020, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. During lockdown, radio provided a necessary lifeline for millions of listeners, keeping them informed and in touch.”

To support the radio industry during 2020, The Radio Awards programme was extended to include a “Tune In” series of virtual dialogues that will continue this year. These online dialogues will focus on a variety of topics relevant to radio broadcasters and radio marketers.

Radio stations are invited to submit their entries for The Radio Awards 2021 via the online entry portal at www.radioawards.co.za. There is no fee for entries. All category and entry guidelines are available on the website.

For inquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, please contact Phila Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa  

The big take-out:

Radio content broadcast from January 1 2020 to December 31 2020 is eligible for The Radio Awards

Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a chance to win a R40,000 cash prize

It’s time for listeners to vote for their favourite radio station in The Radio Awards ‘My Station’ competition
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

What turns advertisers on to radio?

Radio stations need to approach declining advertising spend with innovative solutions
News & Insights
8 months ago

All the 2020 Radio Awards winners

The big winners at the 2020 Radio Awards are Kaya FM 95.9 (commercial), Radio 2000 (PBS), Hot 91.9FM (community) and Tuks FM (campus)
News & Insights
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights
2.
Sunday Times GenNext 2021 launches
News & Insights
3.
Covid-19 has changed everything. Has your ...
News & Insights
4.
Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a ...
News & Insights
5.
Creativity: A powerful marketing weapon
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.