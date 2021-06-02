TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg wins two Wood Pencils for radio campaign

Its Pencil-winning campaigns, in the Writing for Advertising and Tactical categories for radio, “Marital Bliss” promotes the City Lodge Hotel Group’s weekend special, as “your home away from work from home”.

“2020 has been tough in a lot of ways,” it says. Some of it has been particularly serious and challenging, but other bits have just really been annoying: “For example, having to sit through hours of virtual meetings all day while working from home. Something that the whole world seemed to have in common, as seen in memes from around the globe, was that there was always ‘that guy’ on the call ... you know the one”.

Pete Khoury, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris chief creative officer, says competition was fierce this year, during a particularly challenging moment in history. “I was one of the judges in the Experiential category. We had 377 entries and were awarded about 11 Wood Pencils, five Graphite and three Yellow. And among those, it was really hard to choose the best.”

City Lodge is a small but brave client of the agency and its campaigns are consistently among the best and most compelling, he says: “‘Marital Bliss’ was delivered in such a charming, funny way. Covid-19 was so serious — with this we wanted to have a little fun and do something different.”

Khoury says after 30 years, the agency knows the soul of the City Lodge brand and their work for the group always gets a disproportionate amount of attention.

“I would like to congratulate all the teams and clients for the wins as well as the shortlisted work. The fact that we had multiple clients across mixed media categories makes me proud of the depth of creative excellence across our business,” says Karabo Denalane, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris CEO.

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris is this year’s interim Agency of the Year at the Creative Circle. The Creative Circle Overall Rankings are the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2020, which include D&AD, the upcoming The One Show, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

This article was paid for by TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg.