Marketers need to keep an eye on Clubhouse

There’s a new social network making waves, attracting high-profile business leaders and celebrities alike. Described as a modern version of AM talk radio democratising a digital society, Clubhouse is an invite-only audio chat app where users can tune in to interviews, conversations and discussions on different topics.

Clubhouse, which launched last year, is providing thought leaders and experts a casual space to connect. It can be likened to a podcast, except that everything is happening in real time and there’s no editing, jingles or transitions, says Ben Wagner, head of PR and marketing at VMLY&R. It can also be compared to a Twitch stream, but without the video. “And the stream – called a conversation room – disappears when the host ends it, so you can’t go back and listen retrospectively. However, Clubhouse conversations are regularly livestreamed on YouTube,” he says.

Clubhouse is currently only available on iOS – an Android version is apparently in the process of being developed. But it’s not just a case of downloading the app and signing up. To become a member you need to be invited by an existing member, and when you do eventually become a member you only get two invitations to send out. The other options are to sign up to a waiting list or buy an invitation from someone who is willing to sell one.

Members are able to log in, select their choice of topic and listen in on any conversation they’re interested in. “Under each topic are users who have the same interest and members can follow them and join their conversation rooms. If a conversation is particularly interesting to you, you can virtually raise your hand and the host may allow you to speak – or not,” says Wagner.

Unlike many social media apps, Clubhouse didn’t incubate among Gen Zs but instead started as a kind of gentlemen’s club for Silicon Valley executives until celebrities got in on the action. “In January Elon Musk hosted a conversation on Clubhouse where he interviewed Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. The conversation maxed out – and then exceeded – Clubhouse’s limit of 5,000 users in a room and got even more reach through livestreams. The day after that interview, Clubhouse had 2-million users. It now has 10-million active weekly users,” he says.

Its rapid growth has not been without controversy, which has resulted in the app’s creators putting stricter user policies in place. Its creators have said they intend to “scale the Clubhouse experience for everyone”.