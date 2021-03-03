Every agency dispenses advice but it’s a rare one that heeds it

Moral hazard. Two words you don’t hear often in the context of advertising. But then, you didn’t really hear them in any context until after 2009.

That’s when we discovered just how reckless those Wall Street Wizkids had been. With other people’s money. That’s what a moral hazard is: a tendency or inclination to take greater than normal financial risks when it’s not you who’s going to be footing the bill if it all goes pear-shaped.

It manifested in the dodgy deals financial advisers were queuing up to sell to unsuspecting clients; in all manner of fancy but opaque financial instruments even when the brokers had to have known that the mortgages that underpinned those instruments and on which any sort of dividend relied, had a snowball’s chance of ever being paid.

It manifests regularly in the short-term insurance industry where drivers unconsciously take more chances than usual, safe in the knowledge their insurance will cover any damage.

And it manifests in advertising too. Every time we tell a client they should take more risks; that the greater the risk, the greater the reward will be. Try it. See how easily it rolls off the tongue? That’s because it’s not our money we’re offering to gamble with. As one strategist put it, “Everything’s easy when someone else is paying for it.”

This lack of skin in the game on our part creates an unfortunate credibility gap, especially when our advice involves the client spending more money. And what makes it doubly unfortunate is that even demonstrably sound advice is treated with circumspection. Never has this been more apparent than during the recent lockdown and the months thereafter.

I doubt there’s an advertising agency in the country that hasn’t had to deal with clients cutting their budgets in the months after our first descent into lockdown. Ad spend will have plummeted across most categories and brand building initiatives will have ground to a halt, despite all our advice to the contrary.

But of course, we’d advise to the contrary, wouldn’t we? We’re ad agencies, after all.

Well, yes, but not for that reason.