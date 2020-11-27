Joe Public named FM AdFocus Large Agency of the Year 2020

Joe Public United have closed out the 2020 awards season by once again proudly taking home another Agency of the Year accolade, this time at the 31st annual Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.

With Joe Public Johannesburg named Large Agency of the Year, having motivated our case to the jurors, we are proud to be rewarded with this honour – beating out some tough competition for it.

“We are immensely proud of the recognition received at the AdFocus Awards because it’s an industry award that reaffirms the agency’s performance in the judged period,” said Gareth Leck, Joe Public United group CEO.

"Our claims for the period under review – July 2019 to June 2020 – were compelling and aligned entirely with the criteria set out by the FM AdFocus Awards: namely New Business and Growth; Business Retention and Relationships; Training and Industry Recognition; and Empowerment/Social Responsibility.

"The excellence we deliver – day in and day out – for our clients has seen them derive immense value from having Joe Public representing them. At the same time, this has enabled us to grow our agency by attracting not only new clients but talent as well. This allows us to extend our CSI footprint and invest more in skills development to name but a few of our growth points,” says Leck.

Joe Public’s victory comes only days after scooping both Agency of the Year and Regional Agency Group of the Year at this year’s Loerie Awards show.

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.