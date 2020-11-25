Joe Public United wins Loeries Agency of the Year and Regional Agency Group of the Year

With Covid-19 still looming large, it’s been a Loeries awards with a difference this past week. But Joe Public United was up to the challenge, successfully defending its title as Agency of the Year for a third year running and topping the rankings as Regional Agency Group of the Year. It rounded off a proud showing that included a Grand Prix for Nedbank and client Chicken Licken being named Brand of the Year.

This year’s Loeries Creative Week – and the 42nd annual Loerie Awards – held true to its #CreateChange ambition. Broadcast digitally, it seamlessly brought together the most creative minds across Africa and the Middle East, where, over the course of the five-day show, Joe Public United claimed 37 awards in total, including 11 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze awards, with 5 craft certificates.

Joe Public’s Nedbank “Secrets” took the Grand Prix for a groundbreaking campaign that made South Africans confront a topic usually avoided – the nation’s poor financial habits – driving the conversation towards positive behavioural change.

Other proud moments for the brand and communications group – especially in line with its purpose that begins with the growth of people – included Chicken Licken CEO Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder being awarded the Marketing Leadership and Innovation award for the year, while integrated copywriter Tshepo Tumahole was honoured as Young Creative of the Year.

“Our 2020 Loeries showing is a highlight along our journey as we strive to create an agency group that grows greatness, even through these challenging times. The diversity of the awards received marks our commitment to excellence in delivering across every aspect of the growth of our people, clients and country.

"Being recognised as Agency of the Year for the third year in a row is a testament to the exceptional partnerships we have with our clients, built on the mutual belief in the power of an excellent product to drive real business growth. It’s proof that when you focus on purpose, the accolades will follow,” said Pepe Marais, Joe Public United group chief creative officer.

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.