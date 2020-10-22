African brands: a $60bn dilemma

In the most telling indication yet of how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected African economies, a new survey shows their top brands could lose $60bn in value. The new Brand Finance Africa ranking paints a picture of nothing short of a bloodbath, with the continent’s most valuable brands together losing up to 12% in this respect.

Says one fast-moving consumer goods marketing director, whose company operates in several African markets: "I think 12% is probably [a conservative estimate] and the loss will most likely be in the high teens when the sums are done again. In many of my markets, some buying has ground to a complete halt and [some] is slowing, as many consumers are now closer to the poverty line than they ever have been."

As a result of a paradigm change, brands are now having to rethink their entire purpose, and, says Old Mutual head of strategy Andisa Ntsubane, it’s time to start preaching a new message. Writing for the trade website Channelwise, she says: "Brands need to drive a purpose-led response to the pandemic by giving life to their promises and values and becoming truly preoccupied with how they support their customers and employees during this very difficult period. It is crucial for brands to play a leading role in alleviating the pain points and creating an environment of hope and optimism."

Brand Finance Africa MD Jeremy Sampson believes the continent’s fragmented and immature market is the reason for the huge collective brand value drop. "The lack of connectedness between nations across the continent means that brands’ growth is being stifled and they are unable to flourish beyond their home markets."

In this difficult operating environment telecom giant MTN is the continent’s most valuable brand, despite recording a 1% brand value loss to $3.3bn. The survey says MTN is being squeezed from all sides as messaging apps such as WhatsApp are driving down voice and SMS revenue and challenger brands offer comparable data services at below-market rates. This has led to fierce price competition and decreasing margins.