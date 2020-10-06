Resuscitating purpose: brands that ‘make my life better’

Brand purpose has run the full gamut from being the great saviour to the villain and back again. Every now and then an article by a celebrity marketer will proclaim that “purpose has reached its peak” or that purpose has been relegated to “sh*t marketers don’t need to worry about." But to reference Mark Twain: “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” Purpose just doesn’t seem to want to go away. And it’s easy to see why: BrandZ shows that brands with a strong purpose grow their value at three times the average rate.

What is purpose?

Part of the problem has been that everyone has their own interpretation of what brand purpose is and how it should be implemented and executed. It’s also difficult to distinguish between brand purpose, values, mission, and corporate social responsibility. At Kantar, we’ve taken brand purpose to mean: a brand that is seen by consumers to “make my life better".

To explain how it makes people’s lives better, Dr Darren Coleman gives good direction: “Brand purpose concerns why a brand exists, its reason for being or fundamental premise.”

Philip Kotler identifies three types of marketing in his book Marketing 3.0: From Product to Customers to the Human Spirit. The first is Marketing 1.0. Companies at this stage do a good job, offer good quality products to people, and generate earnings. Marketing 2.0 is more evolved. Companies that operate here sell quality goods, but also learn more about their consumers or clients’ behavior and preferences in order to give them a differentiated offer. Marketing 3.0 involves companies that understand that people live in an unstable world with economic and ecological problems that should be remedied. They take this context into account and set a goal not only to sell their offer in the best possible way, but also make the world a better place.