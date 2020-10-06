Joe Public voted New Gen’s top med-large agency for 4th consecutive year

If there’s ever been a year where brands have needed their digital agencies to be on point, it’s this unexpected yet appropriately futuristic decade rounder we find ourselves in now. In view of this, Joe Public Connect is particularly proud to be celebrating its fourth consecutive win as Med-Large Agency of the Year, at the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

This year’s virtual New Gen Awards took place on September 25. As the digital arm of Joe Public United, Joe Public Connect was honoured to win 12 awards spanning various categories, including five golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

The New Gen Awards prides itself on being a platform that ‘identifies true winners at the forefront of SA’s future communications, media and digital technologies’.

Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public Connect MD says, “We are honoured to be acknowledged for the exceptional work our teams have produced over the past year, while successfully navigating both the volatility of the economy and the digital media landscape on behalf of our clients. But even more significant for us is that we're able to take the stage as the top agency for a fourth consecutive year.

“This is no accident – it’s the result of our ongoing drive to live our brand purpose of growing our people and clients. Time and again, we see that through putting our purpose first, our campaigns contribute to improving the lives of South African consumers. This is at the core of who we are as a company and what drives us in developing powerful strategies that move us, and our clients, forward.”

It’s this "Joe" purpose of growing its clients, across the spectrum, that drives the brand and communications group forward – fuelled by the belief that growth is a virtuous circle, linking the growth of its talent to the growth of its creative product, to the growth of its clients – and ultimately, to the greater good of the country.

Watch the The Jet Great Stigma Clearance below: