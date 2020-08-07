Enter to win R50,000 worth of advertising with Vodacom Digital Advertising

The world has gone digital, prompting the business sector to rely more on digital technologies for day-to-day operations. Similarly, advertising has also undergone its fair share of transformative transitions, with mobile usage booming in Africa.

It makes sense to combine telecommunications capabilities with that of a media house. Over the last decade, Vodacom Business has created a specialised and authentic brand journey by taking full advantage of telco and media technologies.

Vodacom Business now offers small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) affordable exposure for their business on Vodacom owned and managed channels. Compared with other digital advertising solutions and with more than 45% share in the SA market alone, your business can reach over 34-million people about your products and services.

As a proud joint-headliner with Arena Events, Vodacom Business is running a competition during The Future of Media digitised events series, where attendees and interested businesses can register to stand a chance to win R50,000 worth of advertising inventory on Vodacom Business owned and managed channels such as Vlive, AppWorld, PlayInc, MyMuze and Vodacom Soccer.

The winner will be contacted by one of the in-house experts to help put together the ideal media plan across the channels to fit the business objective.



This comes at a time when marketing and advertising has been forced to expedite its next evolution to an even more prevalent digital presence to meet customers’ expectations.

The question is, what else can be done and what can we look forward to?

Join us on September 2 2020 at 10am as we discuss The Role of Telco Tech in the Future of Media and announce the winner.