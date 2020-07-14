Jeremy Maggs chats to past and present chairs of the AdFocus Awards on July 22

The AdFocus Awards are business accolades that reward what the best agencies in the advertising, media and marketing industry are doing to bring their clients success.

Over the past few years, the industry has been characterised by change – both fast and furious, and painfully slow. Agencies have had to adapt their models to meet the demands of technology and many have been able to do this very well. However, transformation in agencies in terms of diversity has been less successful.

The jury of the AdFocus Awards is the best of the industry in its current form in one room. The chair of the juries (advertising, media and student) is a representation of the entire jury and is chosen not only for their leadership abilities but also as a representation of what should be the benchmark for leadership excellence within the industry.

Join Jeremy Maggs (AdFocus editor) in conversation with Phumi Mashigo and Tumi Rabanye, in their capacity as past and present chairs of the AdFocus Awards.

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 10am

Cost: Free

