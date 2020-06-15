Community radio is the soul of a community

It has a certain flavour that reflects the taste of listeners, with whom it’s well-attuned.

Community radio stations are close to their audiences: confidantes to their deepest worries and fears, and a soothing balm to their hardships.

But they also represent voices of joy, camaraderie, jubilation and celebration. Their listeners don’t just like them, they love them.

In celebrating the power of radio, the Radio Awards are shining a light on the tight bonds that community radio stations have with their listeners. We’ll unpack the essence of what stoke such close affinities of warmth and trust, and why advertisers and sponsors should be paying more attention to them.

Join Tim Zunckel in conversation with Zukiswa Potye (CEO of the Media Development & Diversity Agency), Roelien Potgieter (station manager at Groot FM) Trinity Mohlamme (director at The Media Connection) and Gordon Muller (media specialist) as they uncover more about community radio.

What makes it so special

How its appeal should attract greater adspend and sponsorships

What initiatives there are to retain high levels of listenership and engagement after the lockdown

How they’ve continued to inform and motivate their listeners in the face of Covid-19

What the unique opportunities for advertisers are to benefit from community-commercial radio partnerships

Date: June 25 2020

Time: 10h00 – 11h00

