News & Insights

Community radio is the soul of a community

In celebrating the power of radio, the Radio Awards are shining a light on the tight bonds that community radio stations have with their listeners

15 June 2020 - 08:00
Picture: Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash
Picture: Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash

It has a certain flavour that reflects the taste of listeners, with whom it’s well-attuned.

Community radio stations are close to their audiences: confidantes to their deepest worries and fears, and a soothing balm to their hardships.

But they also represent voices of joy, camaraderie, jubilation and celebration. Their listeners don’t just like them, they love them.

In celebrating the power of radio, the Radio Awards are shining a light on the tight bonds that community radio stations have with their listeners. We’ll unpack the essence of what stoke such close affinities of warmth and trust, and why advertisers and sponsors should be paying more attention to them.

Join Tim Zunckel in conversation with Zukiswa Potye (CEO of the Media Development & Diversity Agency), Roelien Potgieter (station manager at Groot FM) Trinity Mohlamme (director at The Media Connection) and Gordon Muller (media specialist) as they uncover more about community radio.

  • What makes it so special
  • How its appeal should attract greater adspend and sponsorships
  • What initiatives there are to retain high levels of listenership and engagement after the lockdown
  • How they’ve continued to inform and motivate their listeners in the face of Covid-19
  • What the unique opportunities for advertisers are to benefit from community-commercial radio partnerships

Date: June 25 2020

Time: 10h00 – 11h00

Register to watch online by clicking here.

For the latest updates follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook.

www.radioawards.co.za

What does radio bring to the table?

Join us online for our second “The Radio Awards in conversation with …”, featuring Arye Kellman, Nada Wotshela, Chris Botha and Lloyd Madurai as they ...
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rise of the nillionaires
News & Insights
2.
HDI merges with Yellowwood
News & Insights
3.
Future of Media: collaboration in turbulent times
News & Insights
4.
Community radio is the soul of a community
News & Insights
5.
Economic anxiety among consumers
News & Insights

Related Articles

What turns advertisers on to radio?

News & Insights

Radio needs to become more innovative

News & Insights

All the 2020 Radio Awards winners

News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.