All the 2020 Radio Awards winners

Kaya FM 95.9 is the 2020 Commercial Station of the Year and Radio 2000 is the Public Broadcast Station (PBS) of the Year, while Hot 91.9FM is Station of the Year in the community radio category and Tuks FM is the choice for campus radio.

The winners of the 2020 Radio Awards were announced last week at an online ceremony hosted by comedian Loyiso Madinga. “The winners of the Station of the Year category were determined by how many times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of the awards,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which manages The Radio Awards. “Furthermore, each entrant was required to submit a motivation which outlined their assets in terms of innovation, community outreach, audience growth and general achievements – together with that undefinable X-factor. The Radio Awards advisory panel then scored these motivations, which [made up] half of the station’s final score, while the balance was made up of its success in the other categories.”

This year The Radio Awards received its highest number of entries yet (2,000) from more than 160 stations – a huge success. Westoby says it was challenging working around the Covid-19 lockdown and holding the event online as a result, but it was worth it to celebrate the excellent work coming out of SA’s radio stations at a time when good news is in short supply.

More than 80 awards were presented this year. These included seven Bright Stars Awards, while five industry heavyweights were inducted into the Hall of Fame: Brian Oxley, Gabriel Urgoiti, Neil Johnson, Peter Wise and Reverend Prince Zulu.

There were two listeners’ choice categories. The My Station Most Votes Award went to Ligwalagwala FM, receiving the most online votes from the public, while the My Station Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 91.9FM for receiving the most public votes as a ratio of its RAMS figures.

For the first time, a Station Manager’s Choice Award was given out, to celebrate a behind-the-scenes hero for supporting the radio station’s team. There were two winners: OFM’s Marika de Jongh and Pretoria FM’s Linda van Schalkwyk. Nthapeleng “Tsholo” Moteka won The Radio Awards Bursary Award.

“There are a host of people to thank for the success of this year’s Radio Awards,” says Westoby. “They include members of our advisory board, the adjudication panel, auditors BDO SA and members of NAB [the National Association of Broadcasters] who have all ensured that the rewards remain relevant, credible and independent.”

