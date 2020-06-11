Economic anxiety among consumers

A survey by Havas ad agency has found that consumers are more afraid of the economic impact of the coronavirus than of actually contracting it.

The agency polled 500 economically active citizens. Says chief creative officer John Davenport: "This represents a real danger that South Africans might start to behave in an unsafe manner due to economic fears."

And a survey by the company All Told shows that 80% of South Africans are spending less because they are under financial pressure. On average, they are spending more than R5,500 less than before the lockdown started.

The study also shows that a quarter of South Africans don’t think they have enough savings to survive a three-month lockdown.