News & Insights

Economic anxiety among consumers

Survey finds that consumers are more afraid of the economic impact of the coronavirus than of actually contracting it

11 June 2020 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A survey by Havas ad agency has found that consumers are more afraid of the economic impact of the coronavirus than of actually contracting it.

The agency polled 500 economically active citizens. Says chief creative officer John Davenport: "This represents a real danger that South Africans might start to behave in an unsafe manner due to economic fears."

And a survey by the company All Told shows that 80% of South Africans are spending less because they are under financial pressure. On average, they are spending more than R5,500 less than before the lockdown started.

The study also shows that a quarter of South Africans don’t think they have enough savings to survive a three-month lockdown.

Rise of the nillionaires

A new class of shopper — encompassing 70% of SA’s population — has little or no money because of the Covid-19 lockdown. Yet they make up the bulk of ...
News & Insights
1 week ago

Youth consumer revolution

Picky millennials look for brands with a strong digital presence that can engage well with consumers, offer a personal touch and deliver on their ...
News & Insights
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rise of the nillionaires
News & Insights
2.
Why these 9 tips should be at the top of your ...
News & Insights
3.
Artificial intelligence should be used to augment ...
News & Insights
4.
Gap in the industry for black female creative ...
News & Insights
5.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.