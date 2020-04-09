Creativity holds keys to exciting solutions for old problems

And when we have cracked a good, creative idea our inner being says “wow”. That wow moment is when magic happens and we invent something new.

So, how can creativity unlock exciting solutions to old problems? Everyone always looks to the top. People often moan that our government is not creative. Let’s be blunt: currently, no one is voting for creativity. People are voting for policies and governance and rules. No practical change has occurred in how we are doing things, so to put the blame solely on government is not fair. The collective blame is on us as communities, on us as corporates and on us in the creative industries.

We are very comfortable and satisfied with being told how the status quo works. Very few people are asking: “Why does it have to be like that? Why?”

The responsibility is on us as creatives to show government and citizens alike the value of creativity with practical answers to pressing societal questions. We should say: “If we, as creatives, were to run the world - this is how we would do it!”

For instance, there is no reason why we are voting once where the party that wins gets to determine the policies for the next five years, whereas policies can be voted on, practically, digitally, using fingerprints, all the time, as and when the policies need to be changed. Ask: “What if?”

If there is a minister that’s corrupt, we have the digital capacity to remove them, almost instantly, with the same system and replace them with someone else. Ask: “Why not?”

This approach can be drilled down into workable solutions. For instance, the education system was designed with factories in mind. The world has changed, and leaders are becoming younger. Why are we leaving vocational studies to tertiary level? Would it not be more productive to expose primary school children to coding and engineering and allow them to find their talents, and start flourishing, sooner?

Droga5 created a campaign a few years ago in the US where they gave learners cellphones and used data as an incentive. Young people want data, and so, to unlock the potential of their new phones they had to excel and do their assignments. They were given a reason to work hard.

This example provides a thought starter for a workable solution that can be used in SA to get our students to look at education differently. I was thinking about this for a client one day, and thought, what if we said to students: “This is how we will make fees fall?”