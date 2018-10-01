New ACA head to focus on changing perceptions of ad industry

She concedes, however, that what works for one agency may not work for another, or for their respective clients. Ideally, she believes the industry should be working towards an environment where all agencies, at all times, are fairly remunerated for their services. This would also be an environment where the best talent can be allocated to a client brief. “Remuneration models – irrespective of whether they are retainer, commission or project based – can and should be discussed and negotiated. The bottom line is that agencies should always be fairly remunerated for delivering work that meets the objectives of their clients,” she insists.

Despite a difficult operating climate and severely constrained economy, Okaba believes there are still opportunities for SA ad agencies. The first is the opportunity to consistently alter and realign effective brand engagement with consumers. “We all know that the ability of traditional mediums to engage with consumers is diminishing,” she says.

Winning agencies, Okaba believes, are the ones that recognise continually shifting media consumption patterns, and are able to consistently deliver on their clients’ objectives. This is even more important in the SA context, with its unique sociopolitical and demographic challenges.

It’s a situation which ultimately raises the bar for agency output, Okaba maintains. “This is evidenced by our successes, for example, where operations based in SA are delivering global work. Our agencies have this ability because they are asked by clients to develop communications campaigns across a variety of cultures and languages, under difficult trading conditions, all the while landing the message and delivering results.”

Rather than becoming disheartened by the economic outlook, Okaba urges the industry to embrace the challenge, and work on continuous reinvention to remain relevant in these difficult times. “Our ability to overcome difficulties and find creative solutions is our number one weapon, as is our capacity to strategise on how to make brands win. This is the greatest opportunity we can exploit,” she says.

Okaba has more than two decades of experience in the advertising, media, sponsorship and events industries. She is currently studying towards an MBA and holds advertising qualifications from the AAA School of Advertising, a certificate for the management advancement programme from Wits and a certificate for the leadership development programme from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.