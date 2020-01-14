‘Free account management? Really?’

There has been a growing concern among senior clients and agency leaders that something is going wrong with the account management function. What additional value do they bring to the table that strategic planners, creatives, technologists and project managers don’t?

Perhaps this most starkly manifests in pitches where the person who is understood to lead the client’s business in the agency ends up doing the last five minutes armed with a Gantt chart and an organogram. No wonder they feel undervalued and demotivated.

Senior agency heads acknowledged that it had become the most ‘squeezed’ role within the agency. The discussion led us to ask two big questions: was the role still needed and should we give it away for free? The answer was a resounding yes and no.

So, what is causing this problem? On the one hand clients and agencies, grappling with an always-on world, have sought greater flexibility and speed to market, with the inevitable focus on delivery roles and the growth of effective project management. On the other hand, the increasing demand for customer insight has meant the increase and introduction of strategic planners across every discipline. Both of these roles are attracting the demotivated account manager, compounding the skills shortage.

What clients get is too many agencies with too many people all struggling to join the dots on their behalf.

Imagine going out for dinner and popping into one restaurant for your starter and then going into another for your main course, a third for your dessert and a fourth for your coffee. For many clients it feels more and more like this and perhaps it’s time we just had one kitchen, several menu options and one front-of-house team that knows what’s in season; what to recommend from the menu, how you like it and what wine goes best with what.

Clients see this front-of-house team as one that has a greater commercial awareness of their business, has their best interests at heart and can anticipate what's coming down the road.

However, what clients get is their agency always trying to sell them another capability without much thought about how to simplify things, merely adding to the complexity. If as a client I only have an hour and I now have three parts of the agency to meet that leaves 20 minutes each so the relationship will start to slide. Significantly clients are calling for more pitches because “nobody understands my business”.

Agencies are beginning to respond to this challenge. They are creating core hubs comprising a lead planner, a creative and account lead supported by inner rings and outer rings of capability that offers a potential solution to clients on how their account might work. But crucially the one role missing from the supporting rings is account management. There is no chart that shows how this will all be glued together; no chart extolling the virtues and value of these commercially savvy people to the client. This is a missed opportunity.