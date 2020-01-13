Kantar’s media trends and predictions for 2020

Three key areas will drive the evolution of the media landscape in 2020. They are technology, the spaces that brands can credibly occupy, and the context and catalysts for change, according to a recent Kantar webinar.

Its “2020 Media Trends & Predictions Report” identifies 12 trends, four of which were analysed during the webinar.

Margo Swadley, strategic product lead at Kantar, explained the first trend, which she calls “streaming wars”, saying that the battle of the streaming platforms is hotting up. Already a competitive landscape, in 2019 competition increased among streaming services, Swadley says. This is set to continue in 2020.

Is competition good and healthy or will it ultimately lead to streaming fatigue? “More is not always better,” says Swadley, adding that too much choice can be overwhelming. Regardless, streaming platforms need to be aware that content remains king, and easy access is crucial to remain competitive. She adds that another factor that may impact streaming is 5G.

The second trend is cookies, which Jane Ostler, Kantar’s global head of media, insights division, predicts will start to crumble in 2020, but won’t disappear yet. There will be more direct integrations between publishers and measurement partners and less of a reliance on cookies to track online behaviour, assess campaign performance and identify target markets. This is due to more emphasis on data privacy and transparency. “In the future, campaign measurement will become more complex and there will a greater reliance on third-party data,” she says.

The third trend is the data dilemma. “With advanced analytics, marketers will be able to use data for better insights than ever before,” says Swadley, adding that consumers are polarised in terms of data personalisation, with 45% agreeing that adverts tailored to them are more interesting and 54% objecting to being targeted based on past online activity.

Kantar predicts that in 2020 data ethics will come to the fore and brands will need to commit to doing what they should, not what they can. “This is about maximising data for the benefit of consumers, using data for exactly what it is meant for and keeping it safe,” says Swadley.

The final trend under discussion focused on the need for influencer marketing to measure what matters, and to grow up. “While many advertisers and brands make use of influencers to generate sales, co-create products and build brand awareness, generally return on investment [ROI] is measured on likes and not what really matters,” says Ostler.