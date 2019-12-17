SA consumers not cutting back on holiday spending despite downturn

Despite the gloomy economic news (the economy contracted by 0.6% quarter on quarter between July and September) SA consumers appear to be determined to make the most of the holiday season.

On average, South Africans are budgeting to spend R17,782 on entertainment, travel and gifts over the holiday season, according to a recent survey by market research firm KLA (the survey was conducted among 500 South Africans on KLA’s Your View Panel).

Notably, the survey revealed that 78% of South Africans anticipate spending more or the same as they did over the 2018 holiday season. The results are somewhat surprising, given that almost two thirds of consumers surveyed are feeling the pressure on their disposable income.

Interestingly, local holiday budgets are aligned with the average intended spend of Americans ($1,284 about R18,236), according to the PWC Holiday Outlook Report 2019.

A nation of travellers

Though holiday budgets of South Africans and Americans may be similar, how we intend spending our money shows some marked differences. For example, the bulk of US holiday budget is focused on buying gifts (56%) while SA budgets are more equally split between entertainment (34%), travel (39%) and gifts (27%).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, younger (18-34 years) consumers’ budgets are skewed more towards travel — while older consumers (35+ years) plan to spend more on entertainment.

Apart from being a nation of travellers, the KLA survey underscored that spending time with family and friends is what the majority (61%) of South Africans value most about the holiday season. Over half of the country (56%) are planning to travel over the festive season (in comparison with the 35% of Americans planning a holiday vacation). Almost half of South Africans who are travelling are going to stay with family and friends.

Notably, while traditional hotels and resorts remain the second most popular choice of accommodation, 14% of South African travellers are planning to use more cost-effective alternatives (such as Airbnb).

More time spent at home

While entertainment makes up one third of planned holiday budgets, this is an area where consumers anticipate having to tighten their belts. In response to the KLA survey, a large number of consumers noted that they will spend the bulk of their time entertaining family and friends at home (56%), or spending time doing things that don’t cost money such as going to the park, and the beach. (47%).

Many anticipate spending only a limited amount of time going out to eat or drink (63%) or going to entertainment destinations (66%). This is predominantly driven by financial considerations — over half say that they would love to go out more, but it costs too much money.

E-commerce gaining local traction