SA’s favourite ads: 1984 - 2018

A powerful television commercial that delves into the imagination of a child and features his toy car has been named as the most-loved SA television commercial ever.

Sasol’s famous "Glug Glug" commercial showing the performance of Sasol fuel through innocent eyes tops the list of the most-liked TV ads of the past 35 years. The list is compiled by research and data agency Kantar.

The ad was made in 1991 by the Lindsay Smithers agency, now FCB Africa. Its brief was to differentiate Sasol from competitors. It did so by defining a meaningful difference with the payoff line "Pump up your performance".

The creative director, Gaby Bush, says Sasol was a hard client. Its people "were engineers and had big expectations, [yet] they gave us the creative freedom to stick our necks out. But the whole job was very collaborative."

Sasol has brought back the "Glug Glug" line to introduce the brand to a new generation.

Other notable ads on the list are the coffee creamer Cremora and its payoff line "It’s not inside, it’s on top", Sun City’s "We Will Rock You" and the famous ISM elephants ads, along with work for Volkswagen, and a commercial "VW, You and Me". All the ads demonstrate that high-end creativity is critical to success.