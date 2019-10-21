To spend or not to spend, that is the brand question

We know that people are likely to postpone high-ticket items such as cars and household appliances. Habitual purchases like groceries are likely to be re-examined as shoppers become more price sensitive (and this is where we see store brands entering the consideration set). On the other hand, affordable luxuries may see an increase as people trade off travel and designer clothes in favour of cheaper indulgences like chocolate, alcohol and cosmetics. We also note that service categories like telecommunications are usually less affected than others, since most recessions are relatively short.

The key to success during a downturn is to remain focused. Brands should reinforce the attributes that make them appealing and differentiated in the eyes of existing customers, and focus on four things: competition, brand, customer and communication. If you have a strong, successful brand, continue doing what has worked for you so far. If your brand is in a relatively weak position, try systematically exploiting the strengths you have while addressing your weaknesses.

During recessions, consumers and marketers alike must make the best of a bad situation. While not every brand will cut marketing spend, those that do will find themselves at a disadvantage when the recession ends. Marketers need to make the most of every rand spent in support of their brands if they hope to maintain strong consumer relationships. Those that succeed should then be well positioned to take advantage of weaker competition when the good times return.

So, while SA brand builders will continue to feel the aftermath of the lost years for some time to come, we see that SA’s top brands are investing cautiously, while slowly but steadily increasing their revenue in local currency terms. And there is light at the end of the tunnel – not least in the form of changing political winds. Let’s hope, as the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said, SA brands live up to the idea that “What does not destroy me, makes me stronger”.