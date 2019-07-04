News & Insights

The Hardy Boys win Rama

Durban-based The Hardy Boys agency, in partnership with Wunderman Thompson and TMARC, has been awarded the Rama spreads account after a competitive pitch process

04 July 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: 123RF/viteethumb

The Durban-based The Hardy Boys agency, in partnership with Wunderman Thompson and TMARC, has been awarded the Rama spreads account after a competitive pitch process.

"We are delighted to appoint The Hardy Boys as a trusted partner to work on one of our newly acquired brands and one of SA’s heritage brands," says Rob Laggar, marketing director at RCL Foods.

He says the agency’s "strengths in strategic thinking and understanding of our consumers" translated into exceptional, emotive and insightful ideas. "We look forward to creating great work that will stand out from the rest."

