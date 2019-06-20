News & Insights

Jonathan Deeb makes tracks

After six years at the helm of FCB Joburg’s creative department, joint CCO Jonathan Deeb has resigned to pursue new global opportunities

20 June 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Jonathan Deeb and Ahmed Tilly. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jonathan Deeb and Ahmed Tilly. Picture: SUPPLIED

After six years at the helm of FCB Joburg’s creative department, joint CCO Jonathan Deeb has resigned to pursue new global opportunities.

Group CEO Brett Morris says: "Jonathan has a unique ability to pursue creative excellence balanced with sound business acumen ... He is one of those rare people who hold the big idea in highest regard, but is also able to have meaningful business and strategic conversations with a client. We thank him for the enormous impact he made at FCB and wish him well in the future."

Deeb says: "My time at FCB has been an excellent ride. It was a privilege to work with so many extremely talented people and to champion iconic brands."

