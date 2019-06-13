News & Insights

Joe Public merges units

The Joe Public United agency group is merging Joe Public Ignite, previously its ‘beyond-the-line’ offering, with Joe Public Connect, its digital division

13 June 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Mpume Ngobese. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Joe Public United agency group is merging Joe Public Ignite, previously its "beyond-the-line" offering, with Joe Public Connect, its digital division. Retaining the brand Joe Public Connect, the company will be led by managing director Mpume Ngobese, executive creative director Megan Perks and technical director Ben Krawchuk.

The newly merged entity will have close to 100 staffers and will provide a broader range of digital services, including social media and content services as well as services of a more technical nature such as UX, UI, interaction design and web platforms. Says Ngobese: "It’s an exciting chapter to be advancing our digital arm. We want to unlock greater levels of digital opportunities for our clients."

