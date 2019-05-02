Generation Z is for self and the planet

Cosmetics and toiletry brands would do well to refocus their marketing efforts on the burgeoning Generation Z student demographic, the post-millennial cohort born in the mid-1990s. A new study by the Student Village research agency finds that this group is spending the majority of its monthly budget on such products.

CEO Ronen Aires says these students spend on average R2,944 a month on cosmetics and related products, or R35,328 a year — a higher amount than the average South African. He says they now make 64% of their purchases online, are savvy spenders and buy only what suits their lifestyle.

It’s also evident from the study that SA students are concerned about their financial futures in the low-growth economy. Nearly 40% are saving 20%-40% of their monthly income, while one in five saves 40%-60% of it.

Apart from toiletries and cosmetics, priority purchase items are food and groceries and after that fast food and mobile telephony. Aires says retailers such as Rage, Sportscene and Markham have grown in this market at the expense of other, traditional retailers. Capitec Bank has leapt while others have lost share.

Today’s students show greater responsibility in managing their debt and are spending less on cars and motorbikes, which are seen as "unnecessary in the pursuit of independence".

The survey also finds that Generation Z is characterised by "a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit, founded on hope and a sense of self-created liberation". Many in this cohort have started businesses at a young age and are saving to reinvest rather than spend.

Despite 2018 being one of the most challenging years economically and socially, members of Generation Z have shown great resilience "as their spending remained consistent, staying just under inflation, and [their] saving increased, indicating higher revenue". They are unapologetic about their love for money. "They place great value on authenticity in a cluttered world, but many live by the view that money is life, and life is money, with both yielding great power."