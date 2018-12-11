Twelve trends expected to shape media and marketing in 2019

Kantar’s recently released media landscape predictions outlines 12 trends that are expected to shape the media and marketing industry across the board over the next year.

Analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), says the research firm, will finally bridge the return-on-investment (ROI) gap. There is increased pressure on companies to measure and prove ROI. The use of data in more sophisticated ways, thanks to better data management systems, together with AI and analytics techniques will create a greater understanding of true ROI, as marketers will be able to get to grips with omnichannel behaviour and media investment.

Thanks to the growth in connected devices, marketers will be able to use voice technologies more creatively, Kantar predicts, adding that it foresees an explosion of voice and audio activity by brands in 2019. Opportunities for the use of audio in communications will arise not only from connected devices such as connected in-car entertainment and smart speakers, but also from a variety of formats, such as voice assistants and podcasts.

Kantar notes that China is emerging as a leader in allowing marketers to understand how social media can employ new technologies that will create both trust and richer experiences for consumers. Examples include TikTok, the short video-sharing platform, which reaches 100,000 users with social ads, and Red, which releases 500,000 product-related posts per minute. Both demonstrate how brands in China are reaping the benefits of earned and paid social media.

In the year ahead it will be incumbent on brands to create a world of experience as opposed to selling products, Kantar says, predicting the creation of a “branded experience network” of social platforms being transformed into marketplaces, publishers becoming content creators and data scientists turning into advertisers – think Amazon’s launch of the first voice-controlled microwave in early 2018.

Gender targeting is seen to be coming into its own, with brands getting serious about social issues, such as the way women are portrayed in advertising. Kantar predicts it should take until 2020 for marketers to develop competence in gender targeting and eradicating stereotypes.

Amazon will become a dominant player as an adverting platform in 2019, with advertising revenue becoming its fastest-growing sector, Kantar predicts. Given the size of the audiences it engages, advertisers are expected to look to Amazon as a marketing vehicle for their brands as it joins Google and Facebook in this space.

Kantar says video ads are fast becoming their own “standalone” sources of content and not simply an edit of TV advertising. This trend is expected to grow as consumers want authenticity from videos, illustrated by the success of Snapchat and Instagram story ads that entertain consumers in a personalised way, with technological advances allowing them to become involved in the conversation.