Everlytic’s Top 13 campaign tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Here’s how to optimise your BCFM campaign

21 November 2018 - 11:57
Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) are on November 23 and 26. What does that mean for marketers outside the US? In the past few years, the shopping frenzy has made its way to local shores, and businesses are seeing an impact.

In the month leading up to BFCM last year, Everlytic sent 25.3-million e-mails with “Black Friday” or “Cyber Monday” in the subject line. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday specifically, Everlytic sent 35.3-million, some of which had a click-through rate of 24.5% (compared to our local average of 3.46%). It’s big.

Do you want to optimise your BFCM campaign this year? Here’s the condensed version of the top 13 Black Friday / Cyber Monday Campaign tips from the Everlytic blog:

1. Prepare for Mayhem

The first step to getting ready for BFCM is to make sure your infrastructure is prepared for it. Because if that fails on the day, it won’t matter what you do with your marketing campaign.

2. Track Your Results

Before you compile your campaigns, plan how you’ll track their success. This will inform future campaigns and determine your return on investment.

3. Know the Basics

When you get started on your BFCM campaign, make sure you have a strong grasp of the basics of e-mail and inbound marketing.

4. Offer Great Deals

Your clients will be bombarded with multiple sales and big BFCM deals. Make sure yours stand out by offering something that your customers can’t resist.

5. Tailor Your Offer

Not every retailer has the margin to offer the kind of BFCM discounts you’ll see at giant retail organisations. But that doesn’t mean you should stay out of the game.

6. Create Urgency

One of the biggest conversion tactics employed during BFCM sales is the sense of urgency – customers will never get products like this at these prices again.

7. Use Hot Subject Lines

One of your audience’s first interactions with your sale will be through an e-mail subject line – the make-or-break first impression of your campaign.

8. Make it Look Good

The best campaigns don’t just say things well – they look great too.

9. Communicate Terms

Explain your deals clearly and make the terms obvious.

10. Automate Your Campaign

If all goes well, you’ll be inundated with sales on BFCM. Automate everything, so you have the mental capacity and physical agility to deal with any issues that come up.

11. Embrace Social Media

Social media should be a solid part of any marketing campaign. Burn the Book suggests tying your graphics to your website, e-mail and other sale material.

12. Extend Past Sale Day

No one says you have to offer deals only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Many companies surprise customers with extended sales beyond these days.

13. Engage Beyond BFCM

The BFCM craze is more than just an opportunity to push sales – according to Inc.com, it’s a great time to acquire new leads too.

If you haven’t started your campaign planning yet, read the full article on the Everlytic blog and get cracking. There’s lots to do.

This article was paid for by Everlytic.

