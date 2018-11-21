Everlytic’s Top 13 campaign tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

1. Prepare for Mayhem

The first step to getting ready for BFCM is to make sure your infrastructure is prepared for it. Because if that fails on the day, it won’t matter what you do with your marketing campaign.

2. Track Your Results

Before you compile your campaigns, plan how you’ll track their success. This will inform future campaigns and determine your return on investment.

3. Know the Basics

When you get started on your BFCM campaign, make sure you have a strong grasp of the basics of e-mail and inbound marketing.

4. Offer Great Deals

Your clients will be bombarded with multiple sales and big BFCM deals. Make sure yours stand out by offering something that your customers can’t resist.

5. Tailor Your Offer

Not every retailer has the margin to offer the kind of BFCM discounts you’ll see at giant retail organisations. But that doesn’t mean you should stay out of the game.

6. Create Urgency

One of the biggest conversion tactics employed during BFCM sales is the sense of urgency – customers will never get products like this at these prices again.

7. Use Hot Subject Lines

One of your audience’s first interactions with your sale will be through an e-mail subject line – the make-or-break first impression of your campaign.

8. Make it Look Good

The best campaigns don’t just say things well – they look great too.

9. Communicate Terms

Explain your deals clearly and make the terms obvious.