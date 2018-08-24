And consumers are not short of choices either – they’re bombarded with brand messages, discounts, promotions, banner ads, e-mail marketing and brand experiences, all of which are designed to influence their purchasing decisions. A strategically developed loyalty programme that is seamlessly executed to meet the needs of consumers will provide them with tangible incentives to purchase and will at the same time cement the brand in their minds, the Dentacoin Foundation reports.

In the case of Marriott International, the brand provides a flexible programme that emphasises the creation of an emotional connection between it and consumers by enabling them to use the points they have earned for experiences, both on and off the hotel’s properties, that are personalised. It’s an approach that has worked well, as the programme has over 100 million members.

On the other hand, says Jones, some of the main reasons for loyalty programmes not to work are when it takes too long for consumers earn their rewards or when redeeming points is too complicated.

Members love reaching a certain status that makes them eligible for additional perks and benefits, Jones says, which is why communication is a crucial element of a winning consumer programme. People appreciate testimonials, personalised articles and experiences that will reaffirm their belief in the brand. And if they’re members in order to gain access to deals, they want to hear about special offers early and often, and these must be clearly communicated. If customers are not receiving this type of specialised communication, they may feel that the programme is not what they’re looking for.

For Jones, customer loyalty programmes have become proven methods for growing and sustaining market share across businesses. “Customers who are already enthusiastic about a brand are more likely to continue buying and are prime targets for new products and services if they belong to a loyalty programme,” he says, adding that it is far more profitable and beneficial to retain existing clients than acquire new ones.

In a constrained economy, many brands will raise prices in an effort to retain revenue – a particularly ineffective approach when one considers today’s price-savvy consumers, most of whom by necessity are more cautious in their spending. In this environment, loyalty programmes can work better to increase customer retention, purchase frequency and volumes of transactions, says the Foundation’s report.

Tailoring company and brand objectives to meet the evolving expectations of consumers is no longer a matter of choice, the Dentacoin Foundation warns. Loyalty programmes provide a source of repeat business for brands, and in many cases, determine the brands that will continue to grow in today’s extremely competitive market.

Jones cautions that old behaviours and consumer patterns no longer hold true in the current market place. While loyalty programmes can work as a brand’s most powerful tool in terms of engaging with loyal customers and driving market share, they must be simple to access, relevant to industry trends and appealing to today’s digital consumer.