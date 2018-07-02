Making use of employees as a brand’s best advocate

Consumers no longer trust advertising when it comes to making decisions about which brands they want to engage with. In fact, they are far more likely to turn to a friend or trusted individual for advice or knowledge about a company or product. It is this insight that drove the creation of the Internship, the employee advocacy division recently launched by media innovation hub Nfinity.

Divisional CEO at Nfinity Pieter Groenewald explains that theIntern-ship is a business that nurtures a brand’s own staff to become its influencers. Employees are a channel, and provided with the right training and direction, can become the ideal ambassadors for the brands they work for, he says. “It makes complete sense, as employees have enough knowledge about their own companies to become subject experts in the field – they understand the company’s ethos, values and messaging, not to mention its products and services.”

In the offline world, information about brands has been limited to work of mouth, Groenewald explains. In today’s online world, all brands want more airtime for what they do, and while employees may not know how to promote or talk about their jobs and companies online, they’re an ideal platform that can be amplified and activated – both off and online, he believes.