Experience and consistency outweigh branding alone

It’s been a long time since a consumer’s liking for a brand was enough for it to thrive in the market. With so much competing information – and messaging from so many different brands – meaningful and memorable engagement, together with favourable experiences, have come to be almost as important as the brand itself.

According to Nathan Stubbs, head of sales, transport and customer care at Club Med in Southern Africa, travel brands sell experiences, and with that, emotional responses. As with any brand in any market, the brand experience must be perfect from beginning to end to ensure loyalty.

It’s no secret that as consumer choices increase, so do the expectations of the brands that consumers choose to engage with. Selling a product that is intangible is that much more challenging. Stubbs says: “You’re selling an idea – consumers can’t see or test the product before they purchase it.” He says this is true for any marketer who sells a dream. He believes technology, for example virtual reality, can be helpful to bridge the gap between the experience and the sale.