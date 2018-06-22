Tapping into technology to connect to youth

Trends in technology drive the way business is done, enabling marketers to connect with young audiences in new ways all the time. But when it comes to determining which technology to use to create the best engagement, brands must first define what their objectives are.

This was the insight of Refilwe Maluleke, MD at Yellowwood, who took part in a panel discussion on this topic at the recent Sunday Times Generation Next conference, along with moderator Craig Wilson, editor of Stuff magazine, and panellists who included Ian Russell, chief disruptor at the Telkom group and Vinolan Pillay, digital fast lane executive at Nedbank.

“You cannot be on all social media platforms,” Maluleke said. “Rather, marketers should think about the need they have and how to address it, and then choose a platform that will fulfil that purpose.”

Bespoke platforms need to be used to address different segments of the market, said Pillay. “For example, in the youth market alone you have students as well as people who are about to enter the workplace and unemployed youth who cannot afford technology – the list goes on. In order to ensure relevance and value in your particular segment, you must tailor make messages for platforms, test them in the market and learn from experience.”