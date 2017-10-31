News & Insights

2018 IMC conference to take place in February

31 October 2017 - 06:44 Lynette Dicey
Integration, consolidation and innovative marketing solutions to provide brands with a competitive edge will be the focus of the Integrated Marketing Communications Conference to be held in February 2018 in Johannesburg.

The full-day conference is aimed at brands, agencies and media owners, who will come together to analyse the industry’s response to trends in the marketing space locally and elsewhere in Africa.

IMC representative Dale Hefer will be hosting the event. She says the conference aims to help marketers analyse and understand the channels to market, apply an integrated approach and ensure that their marketing plans are future fit. Silos, she warns, are dangerous, and this is one of the drawbacks of specialising. “Marketers at all levels need a realistic picture of the evolving options across the board, which allow for better integration,” Hefer says, adding that the best way to do this is to obtain insights from industry experts.

At 2018’s conference 27 industry leaders will give presentations to 350 delegates across three stages on nine themes in the form of interactive sessions. Themes include artificial intelligence, digital marketing technologies, e-commerce and digital disruption. The day will include sessions on consumer insights and experience. Inbound and influencer marketing and the trends behind buzzwords, as well as the creative process and the development of the big idea, will also come under discussion, Hefer says.

Insights provided by agencies and clients alike will be part of the programme. Agency representatives include CEO of BBDO SA Boniswa Pezisa, Everlytic  MD  Walter Penfold and Clockwork Media MD Tom Manners. Comment from the client side will be provided by Alexander Forbes’ Katherine Madley. “The conference also attracts international delegates, which provides us with perspectives from a wide range of markets,” says Hefer.

Integrated brand stories, she says, are the result of marketers having the ability to harness the powerful array of choices that are made possible by modern technology. “That said, too often people panic, going off on a tangent chasing the latest innovation. It’s definitely time to evaluate and consolidate,” she says.

Hefer believes a better way to address how to make effective use the plethora of platforms is to learn more about them and evaluate their relevance in terms of one’s offering, which will lead to an informed decision about whether they should be included in the marketing toolbox.

