Redzone Channel

What Luca Gallarelli is looking for from this year’s AdFocus Awards entries

30 August 2022 - 09:24
Luca Gallarelli. Picture: SUPPLIED
Luca Gallarelli. Picture: SUPPLIED

In conversation with Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA.

Honest reflection of where a business is, and authenticity are just two of the criteria that Luca is looking for from this year’s AdFocus Awards entries.

In conversation with Luca Gallarelli

Luca explains why the new Group Agency of The Year Award is an important addition to this year’s AdFocus Awards
Redzone Channel
21 hours ago

Luca Gallarelli on this year’s AdFocus Awards theme

Luca speaks to this year’s AdFocus Awards theme of Bounce Back and why it is so important to look beyond mere survival
Redzone Channel
1 day ago

In conversation with Faheem Chaudhry

In this episode, Faheem talks about this year’s judges and the diversity of thought and freshness of conversation that they bring to the AdFocus ...
Redzone Channel
1 day ago
