According to Forbes a brand’s value is based on three factors: the brand or service financial performance, the role played in purchase decisions, and the competitive strength of the brand. We discuss what brands can do to continually improve their value, and what this value means to consumers. We also look at how leading brands differentiate their marketing tactics from their rivals’ and ensure they are constantly competitive.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
What makes a brand valuable?
