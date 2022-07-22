This year’s AdFocus Awards will be celebrating the champions of the Bounce Back
Join Future of Media in unpacking the challenges and opportunities in the metaverse frontier, and the myriad possibilities it holds for advertisers
Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. But, in 2022, how do marketing professionals pre-empt what may be considered objectionable or offensive when developing communications, which they wish to cut through the clutter. What does this sense-checking entail?
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The consideration of ‘cancel culture’ when developing marketing and brand strategies
Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. But, in 2022, how do marketing professionals pre-empt what may be considered objectionable or offensive when developing communications, which they wish to cut through the clutter. What does this sense-checking entail?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.