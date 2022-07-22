×

Redzone Channel

The consideration of ‘cancel culture’ when developing marketing and brand strategies

22 July 2022 - 13:22
Picture: Unsplash/Markus Winkler
Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. But, in 2022, how do marketing professionals pre-empt what may be considered objectionable or offensive when developing communications, which they wish to cut through the clutter. What does this sense-checking entail?

