Redzone Channel

What does the metaverse mean for brands?

22 July 2022 - 13:32
Picture: Unsplash/Jesse-Orrico
Picture: Unsplash/Jesse-Orrico

With its roots in gaming, the metaverse is a virtual space characterised by playfulness, and community value creation. The concept of bringing experiences to consumers through virtual reality isn’t new, but the promise of what a converged world where physical and digital realities meet is exciting.

Join Future of Media in unpacking the challenges and opportunities in the metaverse frontier, and the myriad possibilities it holds for advertisers.

The impact of the rise of the metaverse on brands

Just as brands initially brushed off social media until it was impossible – and irresponsible – to ignore the importance of being involved, so too ...
News & Insights
10 months ago
