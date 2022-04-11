Future of Media: Advertising in the goldfish economy

As lives get busier, and attention spans shorter, marketers face a great challenge in getting their brands top-of-mind with consumers.

“The agility of marketers to behave as nimbly as consumers will translate into brand loyalty in our hybrid world,” according to Christa Carone, President, true[X] + Gimbal.

Brands need to become sharper, more engaging, and succinct in their approach – leaving an exciting opportunity for entertaining and informative short-form advertising on Tiktok and other social media platforms.

At the same time, remote working during the pandemic has seen mental health issues come under the spotlight. Productivity and creativity have been impacted, particularly for those working in highly-competitive and pressurised fields – like marketing and advertising.

The first Future of Media event of 2022 looked at generating real ROI in an age where consumers are time-starved and how we can nurture ourselves (and others) to be brimming with unencumbered creativity, fresh innovative thinking, and motivated to be productive.

Moderated by Siya Sangweni, panellists included: