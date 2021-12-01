Marketers’ mindsets heading into 2022

We’ve all experienced significant shifts in all aspects of life since 2020, with no day like the last. With consumer behaviour changing faster than ever before, marketers have to be ahead of the curve and adapt marketing strategies swiftly. Leading brands have learnt that success means flexibility. But, what will marketing look like in 2022? And can we take anything away from 2021?

We spoke to leading marketing strategists on what considerations they plan to make ahead of 2022 and the marketing climate shifts they predict.

Moderated by Arye Kellman, CCO of TILT, panellists included: