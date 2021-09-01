WATCH: Delivering ‘cut-through-the-clutter’ video content in 2021

The era of digital video is here. Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, recently announced that video is “driving an immense amount of growth online for all major platforms”, as Instagram shifts its focus from pictures to video.

But, how do brands create video content for social media that is thumb-stopping and eye-catching? How do you grip consumers’ attention when global online content consumption has more than doubled since 2020?

With the average human attention span now being eight seconds long, what do brands need to do to set themselves apart? Thought-leaders of video explored the compelling topic: Financial Mail Redzone In Discussion: Delivering ‘Cut-Through-The-Clutter’ Social Media Video in 2021 in a recent online event.