Alternative digital revenue models for the SA media industry

30 April 2021 - 11:00
Picture: Supplied

Times are changing. People are changing. And the revenue models of media owners, brands and media agencies need to evolve and change right along with them.

It’s not yet clear how the coronavirus pandemic will affect payments and revenue, but one certain thing is that pockets have been affected, creating tough consumer decisions about where spending happens.

Media owners – particularly publishers – have never had more at stake, and as print revenues have dropped, the pressure to swivel towards online revenue has been building.

With the launch of voluntary support models by publishers, the growth of subscriber-only news and the establishment of more paywalls across SA media, what alternative digital revenue models can we consider as avenues for growth?

Join us as we take a look at how the evolution of digital revenue models can be a powerful ally for the future of media in SA.

Predicting the unpredictable

“Decide what you’re going to do next, and then do it. Make good decisions about what’s next and you thrive” – entrepreneur and author Seth Godin
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.