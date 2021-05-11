Redzone Channel

Fighting through the fog: consumer attention as a scarce commodity

11 May 2021 - 15:15
Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO
Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO

It’s been said that a brand is the sum total of a person’s interactions with it. But with consumer habits changing constantly, the industry has been forced to throw out preconceived ideas about getting consumers to engage with a brand on their terms.

So how does a brand build, boost and bag the attention of an audience in today’s world?

Attention economics is not a new concept. But if we apply the learnings or the recent past, this notion gains new meaning and can help us understand how best to buy, steal and direct the attention of the masses and the individuals within them.

Stay focused as we discuss everything you need to know about human attention as a scarce commodity and how to earn it in an age flooded by brands vying for the same eyes, minds and hearts.

