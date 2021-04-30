Redzone Channel

The cross-line of culture and brand communications

30 April 2021 - 10:10
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

More than ever, brands are weighing in on trending topics and chasing “social currency”, but in 2021, is this a choice or a given? In our next live FM Redzone digital discussion, we look at how modern-day culture drives brand communications and the demand on agencies and brands to connect to culture if they want to engage meaningfully with their consumers. 

On Thursday, 29 April, TILT’s chief creative officer Arye Kellman, executive of smart home and content at Telkom, Wanda Mkhize, head of marketing at Tyme Bank, Linda Appie, head of digital & content at Wavemaker SA, Shaun Frazao and head of brand marketing at Momentum, Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, empowered our viewers with new insights to propel your brand’s ascension into the 2021 zeitgeist.

More than ever, brands are weighing in on trending topics and chasing "social currency", but in 2021, is this a choice or a given?

How modern culture is driving brand communications

Not all brands need to be doing a Nando’s style of communication, but all brands should be focusing on communication that is true to their brand ...
News & Insights
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Marco Lopes on the South African gaming and ...
Redzone Channel
2.
James Moffatt on starting an independent agency ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Toni Gumede on the role of media in reputation ...
Redzone Channel
4.
Michael Neser on why small agencies are ...
Redzone Channel
5.
FM Redzone digital discussion: How can brands ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.