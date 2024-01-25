VML launches the top 100 trends to watch in 2024

If 2023 was the year of AI becoming more accessible thanks to OpenAI, 2024 will show more governance, creativity and philosophical thinking as people question what it means to be human, according to the 10th edition of VML’s“The Future 100: 2024”, which lays out 100 trends set to shape consumer spending over the next year.
The report finds that consumers are in their “slow living era”, known as “The Great Deceleration”, slowing down their lifestyles and opting for a mindful approach to the year ahead. In a post-pandemic world shaped by a bewildering amount of technology, people are craving authentic human connection more than ever.
Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, co-authors and global intelligence directors at VML, predict an intentional slowdown in 2024 after years of rapid acceleration, and that feelings will become more important. “Community and connection at scale are essential to 2024, with 67% of people agreeing that community is more important than one individual, and 76% believing that technology helps bring people together. People want surprise, mystery, awe and wonder in their lives, making new experiences that engage a wide spectrum of emotions in demand.”
The most successful and fastest-growing brands, according to the report, are connected brands, as people seek emotional engagement with the brands they buy from. Data collected exclusively for “The Future 100: 2024” shows that 79% of people believe “the role of a brand has changed over the past five years”, with the top three roles of brands to “make the world a better place” (40%), “improve people’s health and wellbeing” (38%) and “create a more positive and helpful future” (32%).
Human connection and belonging are themes that are especially relevant in the South African context. VML South Africa’s Parusha Partab notes that this year’s Future 100 report “illuminates a profound truth that resonates deeply with us here in South Africa: the universal human yearning for connection and community, echoing our local ethos of ubuntu. In the realm of branding, the concept of connected brands has ascended to unprecedented importance. In the wake of the pandemic, technology has been thrust into the spotlight. Yet, this report serves as a timely reminder that technology is merely an instrument. We can’t forget that our consumers are real people, with real feelings, needs and problems.”
The Future 100 covers 10 sectors: culture, technology, travel and hospitality, brands and marketing, food and drink, beauty, retail, luxury, health, and innovation. Download the report here.
The big take-out: In the realm of branding, the concept of connected brands has ascended to unprecedented importance.
