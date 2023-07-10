To tap into the lucrative youth market, brands must answer these questions

There have been various efforts by many brands to tap into SA’s youth market. This is primarily due to the fact that zillennials make up 64% of the country's population and account for R303bn of the nation's spending power.

According to CNN, zillennials (under 34s) refer to a small cohort born between the early 1990s and the early 2000s. They’re on the cusp of Gen Z and millennial, thus the mash-up label of zillennial.

“With their significant buying power, they are a difficult market to stay relevant in,” says Samkelisiwe Dlalisa, senior communications strategist at Yellowwood, the company behind the barrier-breaking GenNext study.

Now in its 19th year, this study forms the basis of the annual GenNext report, SA's leading youth brand preference and consumer behaviour research report, produced in partnership with the Sunday Times. Its publication is accompanied by a series of yearly events including the GenNext Awards, an interactive brand showcase and a youth marketing conference.

The 2022 GenNext report highlighted that SA's youth market is emerging from a world of chaos which has an impact on their brand preferences and buying behaviour.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenges of youth unemployment, graduates searching vainly for work, a shrinking economy and load-shedding, it's no wonder that today's youth seek authenticity and honesty in their interactions with institutions — in many cases, the very businesses who enjoyed uncritical acceptance in the past,” says Dlalisa.

“Young people are searching for brands that connect meaningfully with them. This isn’t news to marketers, but many brands are still failing to achieve an understanding of who the youth are and what they represent,” she says.

“Beyond the modern in-your-face-and-on-your-insta-feed caricature of youth culture, brands will need to work harder in understanding the ecosystems where the youth operate. Brands that have been successful with zillennials navigate these ecosystems as ‘culture-engines’, driving behaviour and gaining trust through meaningful interactions.”