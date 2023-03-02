Fake ‘luxury goods’ are no longer so easy to spot — and are reaching more and more customers
One in three luxury items submitted for sale to a leading high-end merchandise retailer which deals in new and used goods are counterfeit, and this is having a detrimental impact on genuine brands.
While the sale of fake goods is not a new problem, the scale of it is. The total worldwide value of counterfeit and pirated goods hit $3-trillion in 2022. This is triple the amount reported in 2013, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development...
COUNTERFEITING
The luxury goods pirates are getting smarter
