Desperate for advertising revenue, Twitter is offering a new matchup deal if brands spend $250,000, providing the full value of $500,000 runs by the end of February
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
Amazon is back at the top of global brand-value rankings despite its value falling 15% this year from $350.3bn to $299.3bn, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance’s 2023 report.
The survey, released this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, comes as Amazon, despite its global cost-cutting exercise, prepares to launch its marketplace and Amazon Prime services in South Africa...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BRAND VALUE
Amazon on top of the world again
Online retail giant swaps places with Apple in global ranking as it gears up to take on Takealot in SA
Amazon is back at the top of global brand-value rankings despite its value falling 15% this year from $350.3bn to $299.3bn, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance’s 2023 report.
The survey, released this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, comes as Amazon, despite its global cost-cutting exercise, prepares to launch its marketplace and Amazon Prime services in South Africa...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.