Toyota chooses new driver

After a 60-year partnership Toyota dumps ad agency FCB
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
When advertising powerhouse FCB lost the Vodacom account in 2013, it was a body blow to an agency that had held the business for almost two decades. Staff at its Sandton headquarters must have had a sickening sense of déjà vu late last week when it lost the Toyota business after more than six decades.
It was a badge account that defined the agency and year in, and year out, won plaudits in most-liked surveys that measure advertising that resonates powerfully with consumers...
