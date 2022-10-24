×

Elevating media measurement and evaluation in a resilient Africa

Media experts will share successes, challenges and even failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another

24 October 2022 - 13:00
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement, and analytical space, is hosting its 23rd annual conference. After two years of meeting virtually, we return to convening our Pamro community in-person in the Radisson Blu Waterfront Conference Centre in Cape Town for a two-day conference: starting on Monday October 24 and concluding on Tuesday October 25.

Moderated by Joe Otin, CEO, The Collective Digital Ad Agency. Picture: SUPPLIED
This year’s much-anticipated conference will see like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives exchange meaningful research methodologies by consolidating the most meaningful data available. This year’s theme is “Elevating media measurement and evaluation in a resilient Africa”.

Media experts will share successes, challenges and even failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another in order to build better strategies for doing business in Africa. The conference allows the sharing of invaluable insights from leading players, ultimately assisting in improving the industry as a whole.

Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities.  Here is a look at some of the speakers:

Nosipho Mabuza: HOD Business Enablement DStv Media. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lilian Ndirangu: Media & Digital Manager, Diageo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two leaders from media, advertising and brand marketing explore emerging dynamics and next-frontier communication demands in a transformational world that is increasingly virtual. This panel explores the divergent ideas from traditional and new media that will push research agencies into new and unexplored territories, and what is needed to build a formidable understanding of evolving content consumption.

Oresti Patricios: CEO, Ornico (South Africa). Picture: SUPPLIED
South African Social Media Landscape Report 2022

The Metaverse: Is it a David and Goliath Play?

Presenting the findings of the research done on the South African social media landscape. It is forward-looking research, asking brands where they will invest their money, time, and effort in the next 12 months, how they measure and evaluate each social media platform and how effective they feel each different platform is.

Cathy Heeley: International Lead| Media Analytics, Nielsen (London, UK). Picture: SUPPLIED
Influencer Marketing

Today consumers are demanding authenticity from brands; brand trust is paramount. As they seek ways to establish more personalised, authentic connections with consumers, many brands are looking to influencer marketing to boost these connections. Are these affiliations working? Nielsen will share data and findings on the prevalence and success of influencer marketing across Africa.

Book your tickets for the long-awaited in-person Pamro Conference 2022 on October 24 and 25 at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Conference Centre

Date: October 24-25

Time: 9am–5pm

Click here to book tickets

We would like to thank our sponsorship partners for their continued support: Telmar, Nielsen, DStv Media Sales, Ornico, Plus 94 Research and Survey 54

For more information, visit Pamro or e-mail portia@pamro.org

You can also follow Pamro on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.