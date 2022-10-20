AI is making inroads in the ad industry, which is generally welcoming it as a valuable partner
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
Will computer programs take over commercial content creation and render advertising agencies obsolete? We might be closer to that than we think.
The question has been raised by leading advertising thinker Jarred Cinman, the joint CEO of VMLY&R SA, who asks whether a computer can create more compelling, effective and persuasive content than humans. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CREATIVE FUTURE
Will the next Nando’s ad be written by a bot?
AI is making inroads in the ad industry, which is generally welcoming it as a valuable partner
Will computer programs take over commercial content creation and render advertising agencies obsolete? We might be closer to that than we think.
The question has been raised by leading advertising thinker Jarred Cinman, the joint CEO of VMLY&R SA, who asks whether a computer can create more compelling, effective and persuasive content than humans. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.